THROWBACK: When EXO’s Baekhyun got candid about the band’s 10th anniversary, his journey in music & more

We are looking back at February 2021 when EXO’s Baekhyun spoke to W Korea and opened up about the band’s 10th anniversary, turning 30 and much more. Speaking about the band’s 10 year anniversary, the icon said: “Now that it has been 10 years since EXO debuted, we often discuss which direction we should take in the music we do. Naturally, the members that have an interest in writing music and listen to a variety of genres like Chanyeol and D.O. share a lot. One thing that I like when thinking about Kai and Sehun, especially Sehun, is that they didn’t share a lot of opinions on music in the beginning. But from a certain point onwards, they gave their ideas, played their music, and gained an opinion. When I see that, I definitely feel like time has passed and the members have more affection towards their jobs as singers. Even if time passes, I think the members will be nice and gentle.”

While talking about music in general and his journey making music, he said: “If you want to listen to your music 10, 20 years in the future, you need to fix it a bit, as a person that has been doing music for a long time, music you can listen to after years have passed is different. So in order to win over the listeners with tastes that are ever-growing, the most important thing to keep in mind from the beginning is how well the song is made. That’s how a song that can ‘last a long time’ is made.”

Speaking about his vocal skills and how he’s trying to improve them, the artist said: “Think of a popular item. When time passes and all its weaknesses are exposed, the buffer is dissolved and you’re left with a product that has returned to its original value. Before, I was scared that I would end up like that. I’m popular as a member of EXO, but I’m actually not a person who sings that well so what can I do? The fans expect this much, but what if I can’t meet those expectations? So for a long time, I turned to my own research and studying.”

Also read: THROWBACK: When EXO’s Baekhyun got candid about turning 30 & his solo career