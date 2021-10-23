THROWBACK: When EXO’s Baekhyun got candid about turning 30 & his solo career

We are looking back at February 2021 when EXO’s Baekhyun opened up about turning 30 in a candid chat with W Korea. Last year, the idol’s second album Delight became a “million-seller,” making him the first solo artist in 19 years to make this record. Reflecting on the success, he said: “In the time that I gained from not being able to go on tour, I practised a lot. ‘Delight’ is an album that allowed me to think, ‘You’re doing well, just keep up the pace and keep working hard.'”

Talking about concerts and fans in the midst of COVID 19, he said, “Now that it has been 10 years since EXO debuted, we often discuss which direction we should take in the music we do. Naturally, the members that have interest in writing music and listen to a variety of genres like Chanyeol and D.O. share a lot. One thing that I like when thinking about Kai and Sehun, especially Sehun, is that they didn’t share a lot of opinions on music in the beginning. But from a certain point onwards, they gave their ideas, played their music, and gained an opinion. When I see that, I definitely feel like time has passed and the members have more affection towards their jobs as singers. Even if time passes, I think the members will be nice and gentle.”

Wrapping up the interview, Baekhyun also commented on his upcoming decade: “I hope I try new things in my thirties. When you reach your thirties, some people say, ‘Wow, already?’ while others say, ‘There’s still a long way to go.’ For me, I feel like it’s just the beginning. I’m going to stay as a person that can sing for a long, long time by honing my skills and taking care of my health. Please look forward to me, Baekhyun, in my thirties.”

