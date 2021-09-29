THROWBACK: When EXO’s Kai opened up about his daily life, his special message for fans and more

We are looking back at September 2019 when EXO alum Kai shared in a rare interview with W Korea, details of his day to day life and so much more! When asked about his day to day life and what he had been doing these days, Kai quickly mentioned his then-upcoming sixth concert for “EXO Planet #5 – EXplOration” tour. The idol also spoke about the mess up he had, which only he is aware of, finally letting out the secret, the idol revealed that he ripped his pants during the performance.

Speaking about his social life and his relationship with alcohol, the singer said that while he has gotten used to liquor, he doesn't find the time to indulge in it so often. When asked why, Kai answered, “I’ve been wanting to drink more lately. However, I cannot find the time to do so while filming.”

Talking about his fans, the idol said: "I believe an idol is an occupation that gives great and happy memories to fans, I wish I could become a scenery and spring time for my fans. Even though I will do my best in this industry as an idol as long as I can, but the fans can stop being fans due to their life circumstances such as getting married or having a job, so when they remember me again (even when they’re not a fan anymore) I wish they can remember me with happy memories and remember me like warm good spring time."

