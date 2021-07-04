THROWBACK: When EXO’s Kai opened up about his solo album, being a Gucci ambassador & more

We are looking back at when EXO member Kai got candid about his dancing skills, solo career, being a Gucci ambassador and much more. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at December 2020 when EXO’s Kai spoke to W Korea! During the chat, the singer opened up about his title track “Mmmh.” He said, “The word ‘Mmmh’ is used in various cases and has different meanings. It is a word that is often uttered unconsciously in one’s life. We even said it just a moment ago. It is also used as a sign of understanding and to indicate a time when we’re thinking about something. I thought it would be fun to express that kind of ‘Mmmh’ in a simple way, so I portrayed that in the music video. The video has a dystopian vibe that takes place in the future, and it expresses my existence as a god who meets various worlds and people.”

Speaking about the music video, he said, “I thought I should wear a hat to stimulate various imaginations. The hat feels a bit mysterious, and since it covers a part of my face, it makes it a bit tantalizing. It also gives me a sense of freedom when I take it off.”

Sharing how he sang all the songs in his solo album alone, Kai explained, “It took about eight months to make the album. Of course, I have been practising singing since I was a trainee, but I practised in earnest while preparing for this album. But my goal wasn’t to show one specific thing, like ‘a singer who dances very well’ or ‘a singer who sings well.'” He continued, “I want to use everything as a tool in order to create the image of Kai. Titles, such as artists who perform well or dress well, do not matter much to me. The image that people feel and think about when they hear my name is more important. I want to make everyone look forward to my next performance. If there is anything I want to show and express in my activities for this album or the next one, I want to use the experience I have as a singer who’s been active for ten years, what I learned as a Gucci ambassador, and whatever else to express that.”

