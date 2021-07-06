THROWBACK: When EXO’s Kai opened up about his style, nicknames and more

We are looking back at when EXO’s Kai spoke to Esquire Korea and got candid. Scroll down to see what the pop idol said.

We are looking back at September 2020 when EXO’s Kai spoke to Esquire Korea and opened up about fashion, nicknames, and much more. When talking about fashion, Kai said: “I think fashion is a way for a person to show their personality or thoughts. You can tell what kind of person someone is by their car or interior design too, but I look at clothes as being the easiest way to show who you are to a lot of people. It’s intuitive, you know. I think fashion is the simplest and greatest tool for showing who you are.”

Speaking about the nickname “master of centre” since he’s been in the centre position in most EXO performances. Kai replied, “Ah, rather than being a ‘master of centre,’ I think I’ve probably ended up mainly standing in the centre because I’m the main dancer. I think they see it like that because I stand out a bit more since I’m in the centre.” He promised to work hard at the position if he continues to be given it in the future.

Kai was asked if it can be a lot of pressure to be in the centre, considering he has to take the position even if he’s not feeling well. He replied, “It would be a lie to say that I don’t feel pressure. There are some songs where it’s hard to keep up my stamina, and there are parts where I have to put on a strong performance to make it easier for the other members. However, the fact that we’re a group means that we all have our own roles to play. My role is to make it a bit easier for the other members when I’m in the centre and to make the members look cool when I’m not in the centre. There are times when it’s difficult, but the members make up for what I’m not good at. I think EXO is a group that’s really good at making up for what each other lacks.”

When asked to share his favourite nickname by fans, Kai said: “My favourite one is ‘Bear,'” he replied. “They call me that because I’m like a bear, and it’s my favourite one. They also seem to like it a lot too.” He laughed as he shared that he recently got a new nickname, which is “Panty Oppa” (“oppa” is a title used by women towards older brothers or male friends). The nickname comes from a now legendary clip from “Ask Us Anything” when Kai and Baekhyun were playing the “headphones” game and Kai misheard Baekhyun saying “two syllables inside padding” (meaning padded coats) as “two syllables inside panties” (the English word “panties” is used in Korean for both male and female underwear).

Also Read: THROWBACK: When EXO’s Kai opened up about his solo album, being a Gucci ambassador & more

Share your comment ×