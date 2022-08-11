THROWBACK: When EXO’s Kai opened up about what dance means to him

Singer, dancer, model and actor, Kai was the first member of EXO to be revealed by SM Entertainment in December 2011. In 2012, he went on to officially debut as part of the boy group. In 2019, Kai went on to debut as part of SM Entertainment’s group SuperM, alongside EXO’s Baekhyun, SHINee’s Taemin, NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark, and WayV’s Ten and Lucas.

With 2020, came Kai’s official debut as a soloist, with his first solo mini album. The following year, he returned with his second extended play, ‘Peaches’. Regarded as one of the most talented dancers in the industry, Kai has often left viewers spellbound with his moves.

During an interview with GQ Korea in 2016, EXO’s Kai was asked about the reason why he dances. To this, Kai called it something that was natural to him. The EXO member shared, “Rather than a specific reason, I think you could say that it was something natural for me. My parents let me search for what I wanted to do on my own. Luckily. I went to a lot of hagwons (private academies). I went to them all [hagwons], and from the first day that I attended one for jazz dance, I danced like crazy.”

Kai continued, saying that his first memories were to do with dancing. He shared, “Honestly it [dancing] wasn’t something that I chose, rather, naturally, so much so that I could say from the moment I was born, dance was there as part of my first memories. Rather than saying that movement and dancing make me happy, [I would like to say that] my first memories are of dance.”

