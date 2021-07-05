THROWBACK: When EXO’s Sehun got candid about his effortless style, goals as an artist & more

We are looking back at when EXO alum Sehun chatted with Dazed Korea and got candid about his style, career and more!

We are looking back at December 2020 when EXO’s Sehun opened up about his style, career and more in a chat with Dazed Korea. When asked about his preferred sports activities Sehun stated: “Is it because it’s winter? I have the desire to spend time quietly. I definitely also have an active side so I enjoy snowboarding or playing in the snow. I came today thinking that today’s photo shoot concept would be so fun. After seeing it in person, the Dior men’s ski collection and snowboards are so pretty, I want them.”

When asked about his goals as an artist, Sehun said, “It’s a time where I’m thinking about what direction I should go in as an artist. It’s hard. However, I still view right now as a time where I’m presenting an image that people like and look forward to. That’s because ‘now’ does not come back. I can do the things I want to do at any time. Or my preferences could change.”

Regarding his trendy style which has fans in a frenzy, Sehun shared, “I don’t like what’s obvious. Even if it looks like a style that everyone is familiar with, I think there needs to be a certain point of unbalance for it to be even cooler.”

Also Read: Dear Oppa: An Indian fan calls EXO ‘Kings of K Pop’; Says their music heals her & would stan them forever

Share your comment ×