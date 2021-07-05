THROWBACK: When EXO’s Sehun got candid about his effortless style, goals as an artist & more
We are looking back at December 2020 when EXO’s Sehun opened up about his style, career and more in a chat with Dazed Korea. When asked about his preferred sports activities Sehun stated: “Is it because it’s winter? I have the desire to spend time quietly. I definitely also have an active side so I enjoy snowboarding or playing in the snow. I came today thinking that today’s photo shoot concept would be so fun. After seeing it in person, the Dior men’s ski collection and snowboards are so pretty, I want them.”
When asked about his goals as an artist, Sehun said, “It’s a time where I’m thinking about what direction I should go in as an artist. It’s hard. However, I still view right now as a time where I’m presenting an image that people like and look forward to. That’s because ‘now’ does not come back. I can do the things I want to do at any time. Or my preferences could change.”
Regarding his trendy style which has fans in a frenzy, Sehun shared, “I don’t like what’s obvious. Even if it looks like a style that everyone is familiar with, I think there needs to be a certain point of unbalance for it to be even cooler.”
