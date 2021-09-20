THROWBACK: When EXO’s Sehun got candid about his personality, styling preferences & navigating life as an idol

We are looking back at the time December 2020 when EXO’s Sehun opened up to Dazed Korea and spoke about his personality, styling preferences and his life as an artist. While talking about his calm demeanour, Sehun explained, “I have the desire to spend time quietly. I definitely also have an active side so I enjoy snowboarding or playing in the snow.”

When asked what his future as an idol looks like, Sehun said, “It’s a time where I’m thinking about what direction I should go in as an artist. It’s hard. However, I still view right now as a time where I’m presenting an image that people like and look forward to. That’s because ‘now’ does not come back. I can do the things I want to do at any time. Or my preferences could change.”

While chatting about his styling preferences, Sehun shared, “I don’t like what’s obvious. Even if it looks like a style that everyone is familiar with, I think there needs to be a certain point of unbalance for it to be even cooler.”

​​Born in 1994, the idol auditioned for two years before taking his place in EXO’s lineup. He was first scouted by SM Entertainment when he was twelve and was cast in 2008. Though he hasn’t acted as much as his fellow band members, he’s slated to star in a number of projects including the films, Catman & The Pirates: Goblin Flag, and the K-drama, Dear Archimedes. He was also involved in two different variety shows, including Netflix’s Busted!

