THROWBACK: When EXO's Baekhyun became a fan of BTS' Danger at an award show

EXO and BTS are known for their popularity as their music is loved by fans worldwide. The two major groups in K-pop are also friends in real life. An unforgettable moment was when EXO's Baekhyun gave amazing reactions to BTS' Danger performance back in 2014. BTS gave a power packed performance receiving applause even as a one-year-old K-pop group. Setting the MAMA stage on fire with another group BlockB, BTS stole Baekhyun's heart. Read below to know how the EXO member reacted to BTS.

Baekhyun turned into a BTS fan

BTS released their Dark & Wild album showing different versions of themselves in 2014. The group decided to perform Danger on one of the prestigious award shows in South Korea, Mnet Asian Music Awards. The septet went against K-pop group BlockB for a dance and rap face off. Following the Boys In Battle performance, BTS performed Danger and saw loud cheers from the crowd. Not only the audience but even BTS' senior Baekhyun of EXO enjoyed their performance. Baekhyun's reaction completely changed when BTS started singing Danger, as he started singing along to each word of the song. EXO's Baekhyun definitely gave off the fanboy energy supporting his juniors in the audience. Baekhyun's reaction went viral and every fan witnessed this wholesome interaction. This iconic moment brought the EXO and BTS fandom together and to date is cherished by K-pop fans.

EXO and BTS friendship

Baekhyun of EXO was once spotted leaving the Inkigayo venue with a signed copy of BTS album Skool Luv Affair in 2014. This incident was proof of BTS and EXO's friendship. The two K-pop groups were simultaneously promoting their music in 2015, EXO's Baekhyun and BTS' V shared a wholesome moment during SBS Inkigayo. The two members were seen enjoying the encore performance of PSY's Daddy during the show. Baekhyun and V showed off their adorable bond by dancing beside PSY, getting fans excited. Another set of friends, EXO member Kai and BTS member Jimin are also known to be friends since 2016, Kai had once revealed that the trio including SHINee's Taemin hang out with each other.