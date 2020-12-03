THROWBACK: When The Fault In Our Stars’ Ansel Elgort GUSHED over BTS & proved himself to be an ARMY member

We’re looking back at the adorable friendship between Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort and BTS, the Baby Driver star has professed his love for the South Korean band many times over the years, have a look.

Ansel Elgort is a big fan of BTS (a.k.a. Bangtan Boys). And in case you still have no idea how much he adores the popular South Korean group, back in September 2018, the 24-year-old actor did this to show his support for the Fake Love hitmaker, especially for its member V. Ansel, who is also a DJ under the name Ansolo, changed his Twitter profile picture to a photo of the band's member, V. He additionally posted, "KEEP GROWING!!!" to acknowledge the group's growing popularity.

BTS’ fan base ARMY was obviously delighted to see Ansel supporting the band lie this. "We purple you! Thanks, Ansel for showing so much love to our angel Tae," one fan commented on the Baby Driver star's tweet back then.

If you didn’t know, Ansel ran into BTS when they attended the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in May. They later reunited in South Korea when the Caleb Prior of the Divergent movie series promoted his movie Baby Driver in the country in August of the same year. Later in November, Ansel was fanboying over BTS when the group performed at the 2017 American Music Awards. He was spotted swaying his body to the boys' song while documenting the performance with his phone camera.

In January 2018, he was caught commenting on a photo of V posing with a big plushie of the 2018 Pyeongyang Winter Olympics mascot. "Omg," he simply gushed over the cute picture. BTS recently held their concerts in Los Angeles, Oakland and Fort Worth from September 5 until September 16. It's unknown if Ansel managed to catch the group's performance at one of the concerts. Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey was surprisingly spotted as one of the audience members at BTS' concert in Fort Worth, Texas. The Dallas Buyers Club star went casual in a black T-shirt, jeans and a black cap as he recorded the atmosphere at the arena with his phone camera.

ALSO READ: BTS’ song IDOL CROSSES 800 million views on YouTube; Marks their 5th mv to perform that well

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×