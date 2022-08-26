THROWBACK: When former 2NE1 member Park Bom talked about her beloved fans and her track ‘Spring’

Well-known for her unique vocals and her undeniable talent, Park Bom is a popular singer. The solo artist first began her career in 2006, when she featured on songs by her then-label mates, BIGBANG. She made her official debut in 2009, as the main vocalist of the girl group 2NE1, alongside her fellow members CL, Dara, and Minzy.

After 2NE1’s disbandment in 2015, Park Bom released her single album ‘Spring’ in March 2014, which also featured her former group mate, Dara. Around the time of the release, Park Bom talked about her time away from the spotlight in an interview. The artist shared, “It would be a lie if I said the hiatus wasn’t hard. I talked a lot with my family about my future plans, and it was a time I was able to grow.”

Park Bom went on to share that the messages she can never forget are the ones that said, “Bom, let’s keep singing.” The soloist added, “They are the messages that I remember the most, and the ones that made me take courage. Whenever I talk about my fans, it warms my heart, and it feels like I’m going to cry.”

The former 2NE1 member also spoke about the meaning behind the title of her track ‘Spring’, sharing, “My name (Park Bom) refers to being like a sprout that grows anew, like the first time every time. So we titled my new song ‘Spring’ (‘Bom’ in Korean) to give it a similar meaning (as my name), of starting again.”

Park Bom’s most recent comeback was with a single titled ‘Flower’ featuring MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok, released in March 2022.

