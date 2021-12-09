THROWBACK: When former FIESTAR alum YEL got candid about the band’s disbandment

We are looking back at September 2019 when former FIESTAR alum Hyemi ala YEL looked back at her time as a FIESTAR member. While speaking to Naver about her third solo single album Feel Lethargic. YEL looked back and opened up: “I was a trainee for such a long time that I was called ‘LOEN Entertainment’s fossil.’ Out of the friends who trained with me, [MBLAQ’s] Thunder and IU debuted first, and I finally debuted as a FIESTAR member after going through a series of cancelled debuts. It was difficult, of course, but I also had fun while training.”

When asked how she handles being less famous than the other band alums including Cao Lu and Yeji, YEL said, “I would be lying if I didn’t think that I had as many charming sides to show [the public as much as Yeji and Cao Lu]. However, I was more thankful that the members helped increase the popularity of the group.”

Moreover, talking about disbandment reasons, YEL explained: “My income was zero. The agency provided us with high-quality stage outfits and props, but compared to that, our results weren’t as great. However, it was a good agency. They would always give us allowances. Even though I did not receive any income, working with FIESTAR remains a valuable experience for me. We weren’t extremely popular, but there are still many people who remember FIESTAR. In addition, we did not disband due to negative reasons, so we are all rooting for each other. I hope every member becomes more successful and happy.”

Concluding her chat, the singer also expressed thanks to fans as she said: “After the group disbanded, I gave vocal lessons to people who are training to become idols. During that process, I also got to seriously think and study about my voice and the way I produce sound. It might sound cliché, but I hope you continue to watch over me as I will continue to improve and make good music.”

