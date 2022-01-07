THROWBACK: When former MOMOLAND alum Yeonwoo opened up about her role model Sunmi & her popularity

We are looking back at June 2019, when former MOMOLAND alum Yeonwoo spoke to BNT, and opened up about her role model Sunmi, the band, her popularity and so much more. While talking about her popularity the idol said: “People don’t know that they’re being loved, but it’s nice that I can confirm [that I’m loved] through fans.” The idol also chose Sunmi as her role model, saying: “She’s cool because she’s set her own style.”

Talking about MOMOLAND’s past albums, including the ones that didn’t perform as well, she shared that while she was initially embarrassed by the songs that didn't perform well. When asked about her friends’ reactions, she said, “I meet my friends comfortably without makeup, so they say that the side of me they see on TV seems like a different person.” Also revealing an insightful personality trait, she said: “Normally, my personality is pretty calm. I cry a lot when I have to reveal something about myself.”

Talking about alternate career choices and what she’d be doing if she wasn't an idol, she said she’s either doing something in arts as she loves to read. She said: even said that books bring her comfort during difficult times.

Talking about her 2019 goals, she said, “It’s cliché, but it’s to ‘Be healthy and happy’ and ‘Become a strong person.'” At the time MOMOLAND had already achieved first place, Yeonwoo said that she wanted to begin individual activities through a drama and continue to perform on the stage of her dreams. Rather than large goals, Yeonwoo said her focus will be on becoming stronger as a person.

