THROWBACK: When former MONSTA X alum Wonho got candid about his troubled past & infamous exit from the group

We’re looking back at March 2020 when former MONSA X alum Wonho spoke to Dispatch about his rocky career and his exit from the popular band. If you didn’t know, back in February 2020, the idol was undergoing investigations into claims that he had used marijuana in 2013. Speaking to Dispatch, Wonho got candid about his childhood. Growing up, he explained that he was bullied by the other children in class for being poor, and his parents constantly fought about money. Wanting to escape, Wonho got to know an older male figure in his neighbourhood and started hanging out with him. He explained that afterwards, the bullying had stopped, and he preferred that his classmates were uncomfortable with him. But as the situation did not improve at home, he ran away and started hanging out with a new group of friends who got into trouble with the law. But Wonho took responsibility for his past actions as he said, “I don’t want to blame them. Because it was my choice. It may sound like an excuse, but I was immature. It was my fault. I was in the wrong. I’m sorry.”

Wonho also cautiously opened up about the rumours and allegations that changed his life in 2019. He said, “I was at fault, but there were also misunderstandings. Of course, I realize we can’t turn back time. Not everyone who grows up in an environment like mine ends up on the wrong path. When I was on probation, I did a lot of self-reflection.” He was upfront about admitting to his wrongdoings but strongly denied ever using drugs. He said, “I admit that I had issues in the past. But this really isn’t it. I’ve never used marijuana. I explained this clearly to the police.”

Everything led to the announcement that Wonho would be leaving MONSTA X in October 2019. He said, “We worked really hard on the new album. I hated thinking that MONSTA X would fall because of me. I thought the only way for the team to survive is if I left as soon as possible. I wanted to minimize the damage as much as I could.”

