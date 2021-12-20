THROWBACK: When former MONSTA X member Shownu got REAL about his takeout habits

We are looking back at January 2021, when MONSTA X’s Shownu participated in variety show, Are You Hungry for Delivery? Just Order It! The show dug deeper into South Korea’s large food delivery industry. While being interviewed on the show, MONSTA X member Shownu recalled, “We live in a dorm, so we do order a lot of takeouts. I usually order something with rice. Either Korean food like kimchi stew or simple, easy-to-eat food like kimbap, tonkatsu, and jjajangmyun. On special days I might order something like pasta or pizza.”

When commented on being the youngest, Shownu said, “There wasn’t anything especially difficult [about being the youngest]. The older members were all food experts, so I felt like I had to think more carefully about how I expressed myself about the food.” Although, after Shownu’s exit from the group in July 2021, 25-year-old Im Chang-kyun, aka I.M, Monsta X's lead rapper became the youngest of the group.

He shared: “Around the first episode, there was a delivery place where we got spicy stir-fried pork, kimchi stew, and a rolled omelet at the same time. The combination of those three foods was really good, but also the stir-fried spicy pork was different from those at regular fast-food restaurants. It had some fat on the meat, so the ratio of meat to fat was really good.”

He continued, “I spend a lot of time thinking about what to order, about what might be good. I’m sure that the viewers also spend a lot of time thinking about it. But our show has the theme, ‘Just order it!’, so I hope that we can solve some of the viewers’ curiosity about what there is to eat through delivery out there.”

