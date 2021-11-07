THROWBACK: When GIDLE alum Jeon Soyeon opened up about her solo debut

We are looking back at July 2021 when (G)I-DLE alum Jeon Soyeon spoke to Arena Homme Plus and opened up about her solo music career and much more. Talking about her solo mini-album WIndy, the idol said: “It captures the story I want to tell as the human Jeon Soyeon rather than as a team leader. I always say that I want to live like the wind. I want to live each and every day with excitement, and I want to go where my heart is drawn towards regardless of where that is. ‘Windy’ is an album that tells the story that my alter ego ‘Windy’ wants to tell.”

When talking about producing and performing on stage, the idol shared: “It’s really thrilling to stand on the stage, but the feeling of satisfaction when the project I produced comes out well overall is really great. I’m working hard to fulfill the wishes of Jeon Soyeon on stage as well as the producer Jeon Soyeon. I can work really hard. Rather than giving just the song, I want to be a producer that creates the general concept together.”

When asked if she had any doubts or fears before making her solo debut, the singer said: “I trust in my intuition. I originally had doubts since everything I want to do can’t all be right. However, the company CEO supported me by saying, ‘Soyeon appears to have great sense, so trust in your intuition,’ and I got the thought that my feeling of wanting to do something could become a reason. Looking back, the results were always good when I went with the way I felt.”

