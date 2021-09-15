THROWBACK: When Girls’ Generation alum Hyoyeon got candid about mental health, her love for fans & more

We are looking back at June 2021, when Girls’ Generation alum Hyoyeon spoke to Cosmopolitan Korea and opened up about her fans, staying healthy and her new single! Expressing love for her fans, the idol said she loves to stay connected to them through social media channels: “I’m actually not the type to be so active on social media. Even when I go to have fun, I like to capture things with my eyes [rather than take photos of them]. But due to COVID-19, I haven’t been able to see my fans for a long time, so I became more active on social media. I try to like the comments and reply to them. The fact that my fans are curious about me and like [what I post] is a huge driving force for me. I feel especially grateful towards them during my solo activities.”

When looking back at her 14 years in the industry, the idol was asked how she keep up, mentally and physically, to which she answered, “I don’t delve too deeply into everything that people say. I think, ‘Say whatever you want. I won’t cross the line because I have a clear view inside of me.’ Even at the beginning of my debut, my members called me a ‘free spirit.'”

Finally dropping hints about her new single in August 2021. She gave hints about her comeback, saying, “Since it’s my solo activity, I can easily choose the concept and genre I want to do. It will be different from the strong and powerful feeling I’ve shown so far. I think it’s a song that lets people feel a sense of the season. It’s very exciting and colorful.”

Also Read: Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon reveals teaser images for her upcoming single