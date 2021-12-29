THROWBACK: When Girls’ Generation alum Sooyoung got candid about the pros & cons of being an ‘idol actor’

We are looking back at March 2019, when Girls’ Generation alum Sooyoung was promoting her film Memories of a Dead End, and while chatting with Naver, the star opened up about being an idol as well as an actor, the star spoke about her journey of juggling both and more. Looking at the pros and cons of being an “idol actor,” Sooyoung said: “A lot of people think that I am given a lot of opportunities because I started as an idol. That can be true. I’m grateful for those opportunities, but I think of this in two ways. There are roles that are suitable for people who first debuted as singers and roles that are not given to people who first debuted as singers. There were times when the production company or the director would say, ‘Sooyoung is really good but this role is not suitable for someone who comes from a music background.'”

She also added, “But there are times when I watch movies and can’t see myself replacing some of those actors who have done nothing but movie acting all their lives. I have to think logically about what choices I need to make to be an actor with lots of different paths open to her.”

Sooyoung also looked at a few other idols-turned-actors who have paved the way in filmography with their serious roles. She said: “Being a singer-turned-actor is both an advantage and a disadvantage. But I don’t think that my singing background is necessarily always going to block me from getting certain roles. There are people like Im Siwan and Do Kyung Soo [EXO’s D.O.]. Acting and characters are something that each person has to figure out on their own.”

