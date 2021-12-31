THROWBACK: When Girls’ Generation alum Sooyoung opened up on how she balances her personal & professional life

We are looking back at February 2021, when Girls’ Generation alum Sooyoung opened up about the ending of Run On, striking a balance between love and work, her career ahead, and much more. Sharing her closing remarks with Naver about the hit show, the idol said: “It was a joy getting to act in a drama with the new year as well as greeting viewers with the release of a film coming up.”

Talking about the friendship she made with co-star Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung said, “Se Kyung is a friend and actress who I really adore. Even before we worked together, I had respect for her as an actress. She is a senior actress who has done many more projects than I have and a female celebrity who has stood her place without any major issues. I find her respectable and in a way makes me feel proud of her. In ‘Run On,’ Se Kyung really appreciated my humour and accepted my ideas and jokes a lot. Now that we’ve acted alongside each other, I see that she has points she wants to emphasize yet is still flexible, and she looks after those around her despite being very focused. I think I learned a lot while observing Se Kyung on set. I say that Oh Mi Joo is the best female main character. As a viewer and actress, I was very satisfied that Se Kyung played Oh Mi Joo. She is an actress who I always want to give a big round of applause to.”

Talking about her reel and real life, the idol/actress said: “These days, I’m often asked what I would choose between work and love. I don’t think love and work are separate. Rather, I think both are a part of my life. I’m doing my best by switching up my priorities when I have to. As for my boyfriend, I think he is a senior actor who is really good at romantic comedies. I think it’s one of my blessings to have such a person in a position where I can always ask questions comfortably. He gives me lots of ideas and help.”

