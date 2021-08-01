THROWBACK: When Girls’ Generation alum Tiffany got candid about looking for acting jobs in the US

We are looking back at September 2019 when Girls’ Generation alum Tiffany spoke to Hankook Ilbo about her acting and music career, personal life and so much more! For the unversed, post debuting in 2007 with Girls’ Generation, Tiffany had just celebrated the band’s 12th anniversary back in September 2019. Reflecting on this, she said: “As a girl group, our 10th anniversary was meaningful too, but even two years after that we still reach out for each other first and the atmosphere between us is so good.”

“We cherish and respect each other so much that after we finished our 10th anniversary album and we had our contract renewals coming up, we talked a lot about things such as asking each other what we wanted to do as the person Tiffany or the person YoonA. I wanted to go to acting school and try breaking into the U.S. market, and the members knew about that dream,” she added.

When asked about auditioning for acting jobs in the United States, the singer and actress said: “I’m steadily receiving scripts for auditions through my agency,” she said. “There was an acting offer I received recently that was almost at the point of it being confirmed. I was happy over it like it was a college acceptance letter. The offer said, ‘It’s a role that would be a perfect fit for Tiffany,’ but when I did the camera test they said I looked too young. A project that I believed was all set also fell through, and there’s a lot of times when I feel frustrated.” However, Tiffany reflected: “Music is still the space where I work through my feelings,” she said.

While briefly describing her future aspirations as the chat wrapped up, Tiffany simply said, “I want to become a timeless artist. Someone that won’t be forgotten.”

