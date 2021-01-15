THROWBACK: When Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon OPENED UP about being ‘exhausted’ amidst the pandemic

We are looking back at September 2020 when Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon was “exhausted” and done with the pandemic, much like the rest of us.

Back in September 2020, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon opened up about dealing with the anxiety of the pandemic and how she is coping with it. During a chat with her fans via Instagram Live, the actress explained how she has started live broadcasts to talk with those who have been diligently practising social distancing. Focusing on the importance of social distancing and COVID health measures, she added that the virus got so serious that she thought they should increase the rules and safety regulations!

She continued by reflecting to fans that this pandemic isn’t getting any better, and it’s such a serious matter. There are so many people who are sick. Isn’t this affecting our daily lives, she asked fans. She admitted that just like most world population, she was also beginning to fall apart. She then quickly got back to the safety rules and reminded fans to practices social distancing.

During the live, Taeyeon also expressed her frustrations, regarding the boredom at home and the lack of activity. Taeyeon also shared that she’s been spending time at home watching dramas and movies, making bracelets, and playing with her dog Zero. Taeyeon admitted that she’s upset that she can’t meet up with her fans; She said that while she is a homebody, first and foremost she is a singer and she misses performing for her fans. She even added,” It’s true that I’m starting to get exhausted.”

If you didn’t know, prior to the pandemic, Taeyeon’s Singapore concert in February was cancelled due to COVID-19.

