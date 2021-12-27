THROWBACK: When Girls’ Generation’s YoonA reflected on being in the industry for 10 years

We are looking back at September 2017, when following the conclusion on The King Loves, the show’s alum and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA opened up about working and taking care of herself. YoonA said, “I got to be taken care of by both of the guys. It was a nice working environment.” Speaking on her character Eun San, she said: “Eun San is mature and bright, but she also has a soft and vulnerable side. I felt she and I had a lot in common, so I was rooting for her. [Back then] I had a lot of worries, and I wished I were more confident. I worked hard to change that about myself.”

YoonA added, “It’s true that because of my connections, I was more easily given opportunities to start acting. But I worked hard, so I’m not ashamed of that. Though I do still have the label of ‘idol actor.’ I’ve wondered how much I will have to improve for that to change. No matter what others say, I want to try. I wanted to persevere and succeed.”

Looking back and reflecting on being an actress for almost a decade. The idol said her first “Confidential Assignment” was a turning point for her: “Although ‘The K2’ was released before, ‘Confidential Assignment’ was filmed before ‘The K2.’ Working on ‘Confidential Assignment’ was a lot different than the projects I had done before, where I relied on others a lot. At the time, I had been coming out of a two-year acting hiatus and had many discussions with the director. It was a feeling of real cooperation to create the film. I think that kind of method gave me more confidence.”

Also read: Girls' Generation's YoonA vs Park Yoona- Who would be your ideal Yoona