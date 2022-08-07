THROWBACK: When ‘Goblin’ star Gong Yoo talked about how his approach towards choosing roles has changed

Actor Gong Yoo first debuted in 2001 through a television series. In 2005, the actor received his first lead role in the SBS series ‘Hello My Teacher’. With his role in the 2007 series ‘Coffee Prince’, Gong Yoo got his breakthrough and catapulted to Hallyu star status. With 2016, came the massive hits - the zombie blockbuster ‘Train to Busan’ and the fantasy-romance drama ‘Goblin’ (also known as ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’).

Most recently, Gong Yoo has starred in ‘Seo Bok’ alongside Park Bo Gum, portrayed a much-talked-about role in ‘Squid Game’, and also appeared in the sci-fi thriller series ‘The Silent Sea’. His diverse roles have got many fans curious about his approach to choosing his projects. In a 2021 interview, the actor once talked about the same, sharing how his approach has changed over time.

Gong Yoo shared, “After my twenties and thirties, the source of strength that drives me as an actor has been changing.” The actor talked about his priorities changing and shared what his concerns had turned towards in regard to choosing his project. Gong Yoo remarked, “In the past, if what came first were my worries about what my character looked like and how to act out my role, now, those concerns have been flipped around.”

He continued, “Instead of those worries, I spend more time thinking about what kind of impact I can have on this project, what kind of impact my role has on the other characters [in the project], and whether my energy will be conveyed.”

Gong Yoo went on to reveal, “Even when I choose projects, if in the past I only looked at my own character, I am now more interested in what the producers are trying to say through this project and what kind of statement they want to make [through it].”

