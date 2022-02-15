THROWBACK: When Gong Seung Yeon got candid about living with her sister TWICE’s Jungyeon

We are looking back at December 2021, when Gong Seung Yeon spoke to Cosmopolitan Korea and opened up about her upcoming role, her relationship with her sister TWICE’s Jungyeon and much more. The actress spoke about her film Aloners which won several accolades including the Blue Dragon Film Awards for best actress–commenting on the big win, she said: “While acting, I wondered whether I’d ever be able to go to the Blue Dragon Film Awards. I am so happy and thankful that I received such an incredible award for my first feature film. When I was in my twenties [by Korean reckoning], I kept doubting whether I was doing well on my journey as an actress. After receiving this award I thought, ‘I can focus a bit more on acting. I’m allowed to do that.'”

Comparing her personality to her on-screen one (Jin Ah in from Aloners), the actress said that just like the character, she enjoys time off alone. She said, “After living alone, it’s been about six months since I started living with my younger sister [TWICE’s Jeongyeon]. I’m a homebody so once I get home, I don’t come out often or reply to many messages. But when I do go out, I have the best time and then lay down as soon as I get home. Do you know what I mean? When I’m alone, I mostly just lay down and watch Netflix. I feel happy even if I’m just laying down.”

Talking about her sister Jeongyeon further, the actress shared what it's like living with her–“It was recently Jeongyeon’s birthday so I asked what she wanted as a gift and she said, ‘I wish you would move out.' We joke around like this but there are a lot of comfortable aspects to us being together. We also divide household chores. Ironically, after moving in together, I feel like we talk less. When we lived apart, we would ask what the other was up to and speak more in-depth but now we just talk about more day-to-day things like, ‘Are you home?’ and ‘Hey, cook this.’ We’re a real family.”

