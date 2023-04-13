Throwback: When Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook walked the most dramatic walk in Goblin’s iconic green onion scene

Goblin: The Lonely and Great God is till date one of the most-watched K-dramas around the world. In the year of its release, the show went on to become the most popular Korean drama. While its popularity was inevitably fueled by its star-studded cast line-up, there were a multitude of other factors that contributed to the show’s success. The show’s direction, cinematography and screenplay were some of the most significant factors that played a huge role in making the show as big a hit as it is today. Besides the aforementioned, the characters’ chemistry with each other also played a significant role in making Goblin a viewer's favourite. The latter-mentioned chemistry was not just limited to the lead couple on the show but could in fact be spotted in several seemingly trivial equations.

The Goblin-Grim Reaper duo

Additionally, there was one equation on the show that effortlessly outshined the chemistry of the protagonists. The said chemistry, undoubtedly, was that of the Goblin and the Grim Reaper. While the Goblin’s role was played by Gong Yoo, the Grim Reaper was played by Tale of the Nine Tailed fame Lee Dong Wook. In fact, one of the most iconic and popular scenes of the show feature none other than the Goblin-Grim Reaper bromance.

Goblin’s iconic green onion scene

In the said scene, Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) and the Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wook) can be seen passing through a dimly lit tunnel as they walk the most dramatic walk. While looking at them would force one to think that the duo is headed out for a fierce battle, the duo here, on the contrary was out to get some green onions for dinner. Their dramatic walk is further complemented by a melancholic tune that plays in the background as they walk through the tunnel.

Fondly referred to as the ‘green onion scene’, the said scene has become a fan favourite owing to its flawless delivery by Gong Yoo and lee Dong Wook and the tense chemistry shared by the Goblin and the Grim Reaper. Besides the latter mentioned factors, the scene is often recalled as an immaculate amalgam of gloomy visuals and hilarious conversations.

