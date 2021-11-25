THROWBACK: When GOT7 leader JAY B shared thought provoking message about honesty

We are looking back at July 2021, when GOT7’s JAY B spoke to Dazed Korea and opened up about the importance of new beginnings, the year 2021 and much more. When asked about honesty and how it plays a role in new beginnings, JAY B said: “I think it’s very important for people who are starting afresh, to be honest with themselves. Honesty can sometimes become rudeness, but I’m talking about being honest with oneself and not being rude. Before I joined H1GHR MUSIC, I honestly thought about the seven GOT7 members more than I thought about myself. I’m still thinking about them. I said I’d work hard to keep GOT7 going as a group, so I still think I should take responsibility. Saying it’s a responsibility might seem like too much, but I think it’s right to put it that way.”

He also shared: “It suddenly occurred to me that I should think more about things for myself. I also thought that I should love myself more. Now, I want to be honest while also being relaxed with myself. At first, I thought GOT7 had to be active no matter what. Now, I think that if we can’t do something even if we try our best, there’s nothing we can do about it. If it doesn’t work out, I’ll feel really sorry to our fans, but I hope they know how hard we tried. Right now, I need to do my best for my album and pay more attention to it.”

Considering the chat was being held in mid-2021, the idol was asked about his goals for the rest of the year, to which, JAY B commented, “People who know me might look at the rest of my year and say, ‘You worked this hard?’. I might not be able to do that, but I need to try to make it happen. What I’m saying is that I’ll be exerting myself. I’m still in a period of adjustment after entering H1GHR MUSIC, so I’ll faithfully spend my time adjusting to it and building a strong base.”

