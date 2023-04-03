Throwback: When Han So Hee broke her typecast with her role in 2021 thriller ‘My Name’

‘My Name’, a Kim Jin-Min directorial starring Han So Hee as the protagonist, is a South Korean television series that takes you on a morbid yet enlivening journey of a daughter who spends the better part of her youth entangled in a desire to avenge the death of her father. The show starts off by sneaking a peek into a normal day in the life of a bullied 17-year-old Ji Woo, played by Han So Hee. The abnormal normalcy of her life takes a sharp turn before the conclusion of the first episode following which, Ji Woo embarks on a menacing journey of revenge. As the show progresses, she is forced to repeatedly pick between terrible and worse.

Han So Hee breaks her typecast with ‘My Name’

My Name is not just another Korean drama on our screens, it is an invigoratingly violent thriller that will make it very hard for you not to bite your nails with every passing frame. The show starts with a bang, steals your attention, and refuses to return it till the very last second of its concluding episode. What best complements the show’s gripping premise is Han So Hee’s immaculate portrayal of Ji Woo. Ji Woo’s character was a brilliant amalgam of heartbreak, hunger, desperation, anger, and spite, and Han So Hee was able to effortlessly deliver it all.

About 'My Name'

The show manages to maintain a balance between gruesome grandeur and hard-hitting reality. Throughout the show, Han So Hee is seen doing a brilliant job portraying a myriad of emotions while appearing fairly lifeless. Prior to ‘My Name’ Han So Hee had worked in some really popular shows like ‘100 Days My Prince’, ‘Abyss’ and ‘The World Of The Married’. While her roles in the aforementioned shows were essentially negative, they all had a conventional soft appeal to them.

In 'My Name', Han So Hee was able to step out of her former image as an actress and show the viewers a completely different facet of her acting potential. In 2021, Han So Hee managed to win viewers’ hearts by portraying two very different roles. Earlier that year, she was seen playing the role of a shy Arts student Yoo Na Bi and later that year she played the role of Ji Woo, a revenge-hungry daughter who would go to any lengths to avenge the murder of her father.

