THROWBACK: When Han So Hee got candid about her The World of the Married character

We are looking back at April 2021, when The World of the Married alum Han So Hee spoke to Dazed Korea and opened up about her character in the drama. If you didn’t know, the show quickly became very popular and even set a new record as it garnered the highest viewership amongst all JTBC dramas. So naturally, Han So was asked about the success of the show and her thoughts on her character Yeo Da Kyung. She said, “When I read the script, I felt sorry for Da Kyung. I thought, ‘Why must she behave this way to this point?’ She threw aside her family, the way the people around her view her, and her pride when she’s still a young person in her 20s.”

She then revealed how she understood her character and said: “Since I have to understand Da Kyung thoroughly in order to portray her character well, I thought a lot about how I should go about trying to understand her. The way I see it, Da Kyung is a figure who has thrown both her body and heart for Tae Oh’s (Park Hae Joon‘s) love, so I decided to just focus on that part. For Da Kyung, the keyword ‘love’ comes before the word ‘married man,’ but for the viewers, the word ‘married man’ exists before ‘love.’ I think this is the difference in the way I understand Da Kyung to be and the way viewers see Da Kyung.”

When asked about the kinda roles she wants to play in the future, she said: “Rather than an extreme romance, I want to act in a realistic romance story. I want to act in a story in which similar-aged people date, problems are solved steadily if conflicts arise, and it finishes off with a happy ending.” She laughed as she said, “Next time, I hope my character will be loved.”

