THROWBACK: When H&D’s member Lee Han Gyul revealed his ultimate goal in life is to ‘raise 3 healthy children’

We are looking back at the time when Lee Han Gyul revealed that his actual dream in life is very simple. Scroll down to see what it is.

Back in April, H&D’s Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon spoke to Dazed magazine and opened up about some very personal plans! During the interview, H&D talked about how their personalities were complete opposites of one another. Nam Do Hyon shared, “We share much of our everyday lives while spending time together, and I feel that we’re quite different since there are many aspects on a normal basis that are as different as our appearances. Through those differences, I also learn a lot. For example, I’m the type to be very shy around people I meet for the first time, but Lee Han Gyul is very sociable.”

Lee Han Gyul explained, “I don’t like staying still at home because it’s stuffy. When I don’t have work, I always go outside or meet with friends. Nam Do Hyon, on the other hand, enjoys staying at home and producing songs alone.” The two idols also talked about their personal plans for the future. Lee Han Gyul revealed, “I want to become the father of healthy children. I don’t want to make a lot of money; I just want to make enough money to make a living, and I want to live healthily while raising three children. I like children.”

Nam Do Hyon shared, “Since I’m still at a young age and steadily maturing, I don’t know how my thoughts will change in the future, but regardless, I want to focus on music as an artist. I want to become an artist that doesn’t stay satisfied and becomes a musical inspiration.”

