THROWBACK: When Hospital Playlist star Jung Kyung Ho mistook Frozen’s Elsa for BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Hospital Playlist actor Jung Kyung Ho is definitely a proven BLACKPINK fan as he could not recognize a Disney female character instead he could only remember Lisa, the quartet's youngest member. He made the same mistake not once but twice and even so on different episodes. When co-stars Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kim Dae Myung almost got mad at Jung Kyung Ho for losing points

Jung Kyung Ho mistook Elsa for Lisa

Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho and Kim Dae Myung appeared on Game Caterers in collaboration with cast members variety show Hospital Playlist Goes Camping. The popular segment where Producer Na from Game Caterers show pictures of celebrities, cartoon characters, and the players have to guess them correctly in just 3 seconds. Before the game started Jung Kyung Ho warned Jo Jung Suk to not act funny or they might lose points. They lost in round one because Jo Jung Suk couldn't recognize The Rock and Jung Kyung Ho, whispered everything he knew about The Rock in his ears making everyone laugh. They lost a few times until Producer Na showed Elsa's character in Frozen when it was Jung Kyung Ho's turn. He confidently without thinking twice said, "Lisa", as he had only 3 seconds.

The cast members got annoyed with him saying that it was Elsa and not Lisa, Yoo Yeon Seok, Kim Dae Myung, and Jo Jung Suk jumped while Kim Dae Myung jokingly gave him a knee kick. When Producer Na asked him if he was a BLACKPINK fan, he said yes very adorably. During an interview on tvN the Hospital Playlist cast members played a similar game where he was shown the exact picture of Elsa and he couldn't not recognize it but said she was Lisa.

About Jung Kyung Ho

Jung Kyung Ho is known widely for his characters in the Hospital Playlist series and Prison Playbook. He recently appeared in a romantic comedy K-drama called Crash Course in Romance in 2023.

