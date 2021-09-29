THROWBACK: When Hotel Del Luna alum Lee Tae Sun opened up about his iconic role in the drama

We are looking back at September 2019 when Hotel Del Luna alum Lee Tae Sun, opened up about his popular role in the series while chatting with Singles magazine. Speaking about his role in the successful TVN series, the actor said: “It was a huge honour just being a part of such a buzzworthy drama. I’m a rookie, so I’ve still got a lot to learn, but IU, Yeo Jin Goo, and the other senior actors were so kind and considerate that filming was a lot of fun.”

While chatting about his character Lee Tae Sun in the series, Lee Tae Sun said, “If you just look at Yeon Woo’s scenes, there isn’t a lot with strong impact, so I felt that whenever I did have the screen, I would have to leave a strong impression. I thought a lot about how I could stick in the minds of viewers. I tried to calculate each expression, gaze, and action when I was acting.”

The actor, who famously made his debut only 3 short years ago reflected on being a star rather than an actor. He said, “Going to countless auditions and acting on set, I realized that I’d never be able to survive just with [wanting to be a star]. I naturally started to get more serious about acting, and whether large or small, I started to feel myself learning and growing after each role. Acting became fun, and I didn’t want to rest.”

And added, “I still have so much to learn, but like a marathon, I want to go slowly, for a long time. Though I have a long way to go to become an actor that can leave a strong impression with just one scene, I want to get there at my own pace.”

