THROWBACK: When Hotel Del Luna star Lee Do Hyun opened up about his method acting

We are looking back at January 2020, when actor Lee Do Hyun spoke to Esquire magazine and opened up about Hotel Del Luna, his acting style and much more. Speaking about filming and how he is on set, Lee Do Hyun said, “When filming, I generally don’t watch what was filmed. If the director says ‘okay,’ then it’s okay for me, too. The same goes with today’s photoshoot. If the photographer tells me to lean my body back, then I’m going to trust them and just do it. And in an interview, you just trust the reporter. I think it’s important to trust others.”

Lee Do Hyun continued describing his acting style. “There are some actors who completely transform when they start shooting, and there are others who stay in character even off-camera. I’m the latter.” Remembering his role as Go Chung Myung in “Hotel Del Luna.” Lee Do Hyun said, “I kept thinking about it even after it was over, and there were lines that I couldn’t forget… It wasn’t easy. I still call IU noona Man Wol. And she’s saved as Man Wol in my contacts. Strangely, it’s more comfortable.”

The actor also admitted that he considers it his best work so far, “So many people loved the character, and I also really like the character as well. And it was really hard while playing the character, including speaking in the sageuk tone. The director said to me on my first day, ‘Why are you acting like that? You didn’t do it that way during the audition.’ My first scene was filmed about 10 times. It was the first day I met IU noona on set, and it was under a scorching hot sun… I can’t forget the embarrassment and shame of that day. Thankfully, we ended up redoing the scene on another day at another location. Before that, I talked with the director and Man Wol noona a lot to correct my tone.”

