Throwback: When Hwang In Yeop’s Okey Dokey in THIS True Beauty scene broke the internet feat. Moon Ga Young

‘True Beauty’ is one of the most popular K-dramas of all time. The reason behind its aforementioned popularity includes its contemporary relevance, immaculate visuals and on-point humor and wit. The drama’s success catapulted the popularity of a better part of its star cast. The show’s second lead Hwang In Yeon especially saw a dramatic rise in his popularity with the show’s release and became an internet sensation with one particular scene from the drama that is till date looked at by fans as one of the most iconic K-drama moments ever. The said scene is none other than Han Seo Jun’s (Hwang In Yeop) iconic dance cover of ZICO and MINHO’s smash hit ‘Okey Dokey’.

Hwang In Yeop’s iconic Okey Dokey dance feat. Moon Ga Young

The said scene starts off with Han Seo Jun who has just stepped out of a shower and can’t have enough of himself as he admires himself while looking in the mirror. He then playfully starts humming to ZICO and MINHO’s Okey Dokey and steps out of his room in a bathrobe. When he is almost at the peak of the song’s chorus, he turns around to find that his younger sister and his friend Lim Ji Kyung (Moon Ga Young) have been watching him all this time. As the girls look downright flabbergasted, Han Seo Jun puts on a brave face and continues his iconic dance and heads to his room. Hilariously, the moment he realises that he can no longer be seen, he runs to his room in embarrassment.

Ever since True Beauty’s release, the scene has managed to win hearts and make millions of people laugh. The scene has been reshared over different social media by fans hundreds of times and still refuses get old. It was later reportedly revealed that this superhit dance was in fact Hwang In Yeop’s brainchild and that it was him chose ‘Okey Dokey’ as ‘the song’ for the scene.

Fans of the artist to date request Hwang In Yeop to perform his iconic 'Okey Dokey' dance at various public appearances.

Besides fan edits, the song has also been turned into fan art by a plethora of fans. While some believe that Hwang In Yeop made the scene an internet sensation, many fans believe that it was this scene that made Hwang In Yeop an internet sensation.

