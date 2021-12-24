THROWBACK: When Im Siwan got real about why he donated his military earnings, new projects & more

We are looking back at January 2020, back when Im Siwan spoke to The Big Issue and opened up about his discharge from the military in March 2019, his drama Strangers from Hell and much more. Reflecting on his acting work post his time in the service, the actor said: “I ended up enlisting in the military at a time when I was really enjoying acting,” he said. “I had a deep yearning to act then, and it might have been because I enlisted at a time when I was coming to understand the fun of it.”

Talking about his new film Boston 1947 and the character he plays in the feature, the actor said: “I knew nothing at all about Suh Yun Bok before I got the script, and even when I searched after I got it, there wasn’t much information. For that reason, I was able to create a character without any limitations. Since there wasn’t an existing image, I thought that I just needed to act according to the feelings I got from the script.”

Talking about his time in the military and the earnings from the service, the actor revealed that he donated all of his military salaries to an elementary school when he was discharged. “It wasn’t something I’d planned. A lot of my peers, senior actors, and junior actors have already donated a lot. I saw them doing so and thought that it was something I should of course do. There are many people who donate a lot of money, so I’m embarrassed that I haven’t been able to do that yet.”

