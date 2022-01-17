THROWBACK: When Im Siwan opened up about his performance in Tracer, how he relates with his character & more

We are looking back at December 2021, when Im Siwan spoke to Elle Kora and while chatting with the magazine, the singer and actor opened up about his show Tracer and much more. While talking about his latest drama, in which Siwan stars as Hwang Dong Joo from the Seoul Regional Office’s Investigation Bureau. In the show, Go Ah Sung also stars as Seo Hye Young. Talking about the show, Siwan shared: “Until now, the story of the National Tax Service has not been well dealt with. Not only was I personally curious [about it], but I also felt that the background investigation related [to the drama] was very meticulously and thoroughly done. There was no reason not to appear in it.”

Talking about his character in the drama, Siwan said: “Even if you find something difficult to let go of, you usually only think about it inwardly. It’s not easy to act on it. Hwang Dong Joo doesn’t hesitate to do those things. He’s someone who’s able to easily do things that [people] usually can’t do out of fear.” While talking about similarities between him and his character Hwang Dong Joo, he said, “I make unpredictable choices most of the time. I think it’s more exciting then. I try to enjoy that excitement as much as I can.”

Concluding the chat, Im Siwan also said that he tried to play different kinds of characters for a meticulous reason. He said: “There may be a lot of things that I have not shown yet. At the end of a project, the emotional parts obtained from it are embodied in me. Due to that accumulation, I am definitely different then and now, and I think I will continue to change.”

