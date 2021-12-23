THROWBACK: When Im Siwan opened up about his time in the military, how he chooses projects & more

We are looking back at May 2019, when Im Siwan spoke to The Star magazine and opened up about acting, how he chooses projects and his time in the military. When asked how it is to be back, the idol said, “I wanted to get back into acting right after I was discharged from the military, but there’s some time before filming starts, so I’ve had time to do this photoshoot, travel, and see people that I’d missed.”

Upon his return in early 2019, the star was confirmed to star OCN’s Hell is Other People. Commenting on how he chose the part, the idol said: “I’m on the spontaneous side. I could do an overall evaluation of the project, but right now, my standard is: ‘does the script read smoothly’ and can I see myself in it. If I feel I’m lacking in any way, I’ll talk it through with the director. When I was in the army, I became certain of the fact that I want to feel the deep sense of accomplishment I get from acting. I felt being an actor is a great fit for me.”

Looking at the time ahead post-military, Im Siwan said: “I want to meet my fans, and if the opportunity arises, I would like to do a play or musical. These days there is so much I want to do. If acting is all about restraint, the stage of a fan meeting is all about showing. That contrasting energy is really fun, and because I’ve been an idol, there are a lot of times when I crave the stage. If I have the time, I want to do everything.”

