Throwback: When India’s 1st K-pop idol Sriya Lenka came home after joining Blackswan

Blackswan is a multinational South Korean girl group with 5 members including Fatou, Leia, Gabi, NVee, and India’s 1st K-pop idol Sriya. It was in June last year that Sriya returned to India for the 1st time after becoming a K-pop idol, a member of the girl group Blackswan. Sriya’s return to the Indian state of Odisha was met with much enthusiasm and fans couldn’t contain their excitement over Sriya’s selection as one of the members of Blackswan. While Blackswan made its official debut in 2020, Sriya became one of the members of the group just last year, in mid-2022.

Sriya - India’s 1st K-pop idol

Soon after the departure of Blackswan’s former fifth member Hyeme, DR Music announced a global audition. While looking for new members for Blackswan, the agency came across over 4000 applications. Current Blackswan members Gabi and Sriya were then chosen out of the aforementioned 4000 applicants and sent to the South Korean capital of Seoul. The girls then underwent training and had to battle various challenges that were also posted on YouTube. It was then revealed by the agency that the selection of new Blackswan members would depend on how they navigate through the aforementioned challenges and training.

Starting from scratch

Sriya’s selection as a member of Blackswan and the announcement of the same was a piece of information that spread like wildfire across India. A significant part of Indians today are K-pop fans or consumers of other K-content. Their fascination with Korean celebrities and K-content played a huge role in motivating them to root for Sriya as India’s 1st K-pop idol. It was somewhere around the peak of 2020’s global pandemic when Sriya decided to use her house’s terrace as a practice stage for her K-pop auditions.

Soon after, she started her own YouTube channel and gradually learned to shoot and edit videos. Sriya hails from a family that actively pursues Yoga. In an interview with a South Korean magazine, Sriya revealed that she herself was very regular with her Yoga and the same has helped her become as flexible and fast as a dancer as she is today.

