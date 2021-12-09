THROWBACK: When ITZY alums got candid about finding inspiration, music and more

We are looking back at February 2021 when ITZY spoke to Singles magazine and opened up about their music, finding inspiration and much more. Speaking about changes since she’s joined ITZY and how she remains calm on stage, Ryujin said, “I think that I have trouble maintaining my calm when I’m not sufficiently prepared, but to be honest, there haven’t been many moments when I was that nervous or anxious on stage after joining ITZY. There were a couple of moments when I felt nervous during the recent end-of-year performances. I solved that by teasing the other members a lot before I went up on stage. A lot has changed since I joined ITZY. One of the biggest things is my sense of values. Before my debut, I acted selectively according to the walls that I had set up around me, but now it feels like those gates are wide open. This is what happened in the process of trying to sync up with four other members who are completely different from me.”

Yuna was also questioned about the band’s English album and the effects of being an idol at such a young age, to which Yuna said, “It’s not my mother tongue, so it was difficult as well as interesting to learn how to perfect my English pronunciation. Even though the meaning was the same, the songs had a completely different vibe in English. Those differences in sounds changed the vibe and nuance of the music. I personally like ‘DALLA DALLA’ and ‘Not Shy’ better in English. There are times when I get stressed out by work, but I still think that this work is right for me. I want to keep working hard and improving. The more I work, the more I find things I want to do. I am really happy in the moments where I can feel myself feeling free on stage.”

Lia also brought forth some strong qualities of the band and said: “I think that our energy is one of our most stand-out aspects. That energy is in our dancing, our performances, but also when you close your eyes and just listen to our music. Our music has a healthy vibe that makes you straighten up and walk confidently and feel confident about yourself. I want our songs to give that sense of fiery energy as soon as people hear it. I think that’s our ultimate goal while recording.”

Also read: ITZY & 'Squid Game' star Heo Sung Tae to perform special collaboration stage for 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards