THROWBACK: When ITZY members got candid about their struggles with self confidence and mental health

We are looking back at August 2020, when ITZY spoke to fans through their YouTube channel and in the video titled “Letters to MIDZY,” the band alums opened up about the challenges they’ve faced in the music industry, struggles with self-confidence, and much more. The video began with Lia saying, “My team members are all so good at dancing, and the [dance] performance is really what amplifies the concept of our team. Even I can see that they are charming and enchanting when they’re dancing. It doesn’t mean that I don’t like to be a part of the performance, it’s just that I’m not good at it. ITZY’s performance is truly great, and I love ITZY, but trying to be ITZY is challenging. I can actually see and feel the other members enjoying themselves on stage, and that’s when I realize, I’m a little bit different from them.”

Leader Yeji also opened up and shared: “All the emotions I bottled up turned toxic. I often feel sorry for myself and think, ‘Why do I keep everything to myself? Why am I struggling alone by not expressing how I truly feel?' When the team was first formed, I was thinking, ‘I hope I’m not the leader.’ It’s because I’m not blunt or someone who can easily say what needs to be said. I felt pressure about that and a great sense of responsibility.”

Chaeryeong’s also stated: “I regret that I wasn’t able to take care of my emotional wounds. I don’t know why, but after becoming a part of the debut group which I’d dreamed about for so long, I thought it meant nothing if I was already being hated like this. I still have little habits like standing on the side when taking pictures or trying not to stand out. I think I didn’t know a lot about myself, and I think I also didn’t take care of myself a lot. I’m trying to do so lately. To be honest, I know there aren’t many people who really behave like the lyrics of our song. There aren’t many people who have that kind of self-worth and self-confidence.”

Also read: ITZY & 'Squid Game' star Heo Sung Tae to perform special collaboration stage for 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards