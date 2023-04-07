Throwback: When ITZY's Yeji's beauty left passersby of Paris stopping and staring in amazement

Experiencing the process of having your portrait sketched on the streets of Paris is nothing short of enchanting. Not only can you appreciate the picturesque surroundings and observe people, but you also get a unique and remarkable keepsake out of it. When Yuna and Yeji from ITZY visited Place du Tertre in the latest episode of 'Paris et ITZY,' they couldn't resist the opportunity to partake in this special encounter. Yeji and Yuna sat down with two different artists who used different mediums to create their portraits. They got comfortable while waiting for the artists to work their magic!

Yeji getting her portrait made on the streets of Paris

As Yeji sat calmly for her portrait, the mesmerizing sight attracted a crowd of onlookers who began gathering around her with great interest. Yuna on the other hand started to feel anxious when the staff and camera crew, who were watching her get her portrait drawn, suddenly burst into laughter. Yuna's concerns about her portrait were suddenly aroused, prompting her to call out to Yeji to check on the progress of their portraits.

After expressing her doubts about her own picture, Yeji attempted to uplift Yuna's spirits by suggesting that her unease may stem from her own beauty. Despite Yeji's efforts, Yuna remained unconvinced. As the moment to reveal their completed artwork arrived, Yeji eagerly anticipated seeing Yuna's portrait. However, upon unrolling the picture, she couldn't contain her laughter. Although the picture was undoubtedly beautiful, Yeji had difficulty recognizing Yuna in the drawing.

Yeji and Yuna

Yeji and Yuna are members of the South Korean girl group ITZY. They debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2019 and have gained a significant following for their powerful performances and catchy music. Yeji is the leader of the group, while Yuna is the lead vocalist and visuals. Yeji has a dedicated fan base and is currently one of the most popular K-pop idols right now. Some fans are drawn to her strong leadership skills and her ability to inspire and motivate her fellow members.

Others appreciate her exceptional dance skills and her powerful stage presence, which always commands attention. Yuna on the other hand is loved for her incredible vocal ability, which is often praised by fans and music critics alike. Yuna is known for her sweet and powerful voice, and her performances are always filled with emotion and energy.

