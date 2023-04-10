Throwback: When IU disclosed her intention to make a sudden announcement about her marriage plans

In a 2012 episode of Strong Heart, K-pop soloist IU made a fair share of candid comments about her work, music, aspirations, and her thoughts on love as a 20-year-old. While she stunned viewers and fellow stars on the show with her immaculate visuals and well-articulated thoughts, there were a few comments that to date live in fans’ memory. The aforementioned comments are centered around IU’s views on love as a 20-year-old.

IU’s plans for marriage

Elaborating on the latter IU revealed that she wanted to announce having a boyfriend while hosting a variety show. Her comments left a better part of the guests flabbergasted while others simply couldn’t hold their laughter over how candid IU had chosen to be with her thoughts. IU then went on to add that she would like to get married whenever she was the prettiest, most popular, and most successful version of herself.

Watch K-pop soloist talk about love and marriage

What has IU been up to in 2023?

Rumors of IU and Lee Jong Suk’s potential relationship started surfacing sometime in the middle of 2022. Finally, in December 2022, the news was confirmed by both IU and Lee Jong Suk’s agency. The aforementioned news was met with much enthusiasm from fans of both artists. Furthermore, IU is all set to appear in the Korean sports-comedy ‘Dream’ alongside ‘Itaewon Class’ fame Park Seo Joon. IU has subsequently been occupied with her hit talk show ‘IU’s Palette’ where various guests come over and discuss music and other facets of their life with IU.

The show’s latest episode made headlines for it featured none other than BTS’ SUGA. The duo recently teamed up for SUGA’s pre-release track ‘People Pt. 2’. IU and SUGA have previously coworker on IU’s hit single ‘eight’. Both songs were well-received by listeners and were loved for their immaculate vocals and excellent composition. The duo’s interaction on the latest IU’s Palette was quick to gain traction and has managed to gain over a million views within just 6 hours of release.

