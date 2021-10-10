THROWBACK: When IU got candid about producing music, insomnia, her most special song & more

We are looking back at January 2018 when pop icon IU made an appearance on JTBC’s Newsroom show and looked back at the previous year (2017), making new music, her most special song and so much more! While looking back at the year that went by, IU said: “It was a year with a lot of personal satisfaction.” When news anchor Son Seok Hee asked her to compare her explosive popularity during her rookie days to this year, she answered, “During my rookie days, my fans were always curious, but for this album, I felt a [welcoming] feeling, as if they were saying, ‘You’ve come again.'”

When asked about her experience of producing music, she shared, “The topic, songs, image, and holistic image are things that I personally decided on. I decided to tell stories of people, while for my first self-produced album, I told stories of myself.” On new music, the icon said: “I’m slowly working on new music. Since it’s my 10-year anniversary, I’m going to put in things that I’ve felt until now. ’m in my 20s, I’m a woman, and I’m a celebrity. I don’t pick just one focal point.”

When asked about her most special songs, IU quickly quipped: “When I wrote the lyrics for this song, I was dealing with serious insomnia. I wrote the lyrics because I thought if you have someone you love, it was right to hope for their sleep. I heard from my fans that they heard it as a lullaby and were able to fall asleep to it. I think [the source of my insomnia] is because the life of a celebrity is irregular.”

