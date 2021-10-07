THROWBACK: When IU got real about challenges as an insomniac, her journey since debut & more

We are looking back at November 2020 when IU spoke to GQ Korea about her insomnia, debut and much more! Speaking about losing sleep and how she faces insomnia, IU said, “It seems that the reason that I toss and turn at night is that I’m on guard against something. That’s the simplified explanation for the mechanism behind insomnia that the hospital gave to me. That I can’t sleep because I’m on my guard. I sleep well about one night out of three. Yesterday, I slept well. It seems to get worse when the seasons change. After a good summer, my insomnia will get worse as it turns to autumn. Even if I exercise a lot and spend time in the sunlight, I can’t always sleep well every night.”

Diving deeper into her condition, the pop icon and actress revealed that she started experiencing symptoms of insomnia when she was only 20. “If I think about it in simple terms,” she said, “I think that I suddenly became really busy and my sleep patterns got messed up. It was a point in my life where I had to be constantly on standby, ready to work as soon as I woke up. If you fall into a deep sleep, it’s harder to wake up. So I think my body naturally became on guard against deep sleeping. Nowadays, I live according to a steadier routine if I’m not promoting an album. I try to wake up around 9 or 10 a.m. In the past, I’d wake up around 2 p.m. I try to do stuff during the day and sleep around midnight,” she said.

When talking about her journey and her debut, IU said: “I debuted when I was 18, so people have seen me since my mid-teens, but my whole twenties have been spent in the spotlight. I wanted to share a word of greeting/farewell to those who have been watching over me. Not in a sorrowful way, but in a bright way.”

