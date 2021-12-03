THROWBACK: When IU got real about entering her 30s and how she hopes to ‘evolve’

We are looking back at March 2021, when IU spoke to W Korea and opened up about her music, happiest moments and much more. Talking about her album Lilac, the popstar said: “That idea is reflected in this album. It will be ornate and diverse in many ways, including the meanings of the messages and the breadth of the music’s sound. None of the songs on this album were composed by me alone. When I looked at it from the perspective of a producer, I came to the conclusion that there’s no need for there to be a self-composed song by IU just because it’s an IU album. I’ve mainly written calm songs that tell personal stories so far. I decided that that wasn’t the right fit for this album’s tone, so I didn’t hesitate to remove those.”

Talking about her 20s and the next decade of her life, IU said, “I worked really hard. There were also good results. I know from experience that working hard doesn’t necessarily mean you achieve good results, so I’ve been lucky. Since I’ve been producing since I was 23, it was inevitable that I’d have ‘my own personal style.’ I thought a lot about whether I should use that familiar personal style for my story of greeting and farewell, or if I should use a totally new sound and vibe and therefore make the ‘beginning and end’ clear. That’s why it’s taken a long time too, and I’ve done a lot of revision. For most of the songs, I worked with people I was working with for the first time, rather than the people that I usually collaborate with. I think that regardless of whether it happened slowly or quickly, we needed time to get in tune with each other.”

Describing her hopes for entering her 30s, IU said: “I’ve had a romantic idea about being ’30’ since I was young. Since being 20 was coming up so soon, I thought that it wouldn’t be like I’d evolve like a Pokémon, and since being ’30’ was a bit far off, I had a vague idea that I’d become really cool. I hope I can go ‘Ahh!’ like when you finish an exam period. I can count on one hand how many times I’ve been happy enough to yell like that. I could count them right now. Maybe three?” The idol joked.

