THROWBACK: When IU revealed how the collab with BTS' Suga really happened

There is something magical about IU, isn't it? IU is a singer-songwriter, performer and actress. The talented songstress has risen through harsh poverty and difficult childhood and made a name for herself as one of the finest singers, the world has ever seen. Her music is soothing and comforting, like a warm hug on a cold night. IU has collaborated with several artists, but there was one collaboration, everyone was very excited about was her collab with BTS' star rapper-producer Suga.

Not only are IU and Suga of the same age, but both of them are immensely talented and passionate about their craft. Eight is IU's first single following the release of her fifth EP Love Poem (2019). The song was written by IU, Suga, and El Capitxn and produced by Suga. Musically, Eight has been described as a nostalgic pop-rock song. Fans believe that the song is dedicated to honouring her friends, the late Jonghyun and Sulli. In an interview, IU shared that the production process for eight was super-smooth. She revealed that Suga sent her the track, she wrote the melody and sent it to him. Both of them approved and recorded it right away. She revealed that neither of them spent much time over-thinking the collab.

The song received rave reviews upon its release and critics praised it for its lyrics and high-quality production value. Meanwhile, IU is all set to release her fifth full album LILAC on March 25 at 6 pm KST. This will be her first full album release since Palette in 2017.

