THROWBACK: When J Hope shook a leg with Becky G in hilarious viral song Chicken Noodle Soup

We are looking back at when BTS’ J Hope released Chicken Noodle Soup, a solo track featuring American singer Becky G.

In September 2019, BTS’ J-Hope released Chicken Noodle Soup, a solo track featuring American singer Becky G! The song sampled the chorus of Webstar and Young B’s 2006 track Chicken Noodle Soup, which J-Hope first came across during the early days of his dance training. J-Hope added his own personal style to the original song with new Korean lyrics and new choreography. The music video for the song was directed by Lumpens, who previously worked with BTS on many hit music videos. J-Hope and Becky G visibly have a fun time showing off the new choreography in the music video.

When the song dropped on September 27, it gave birth to the CNSChallenge. And since then fans were encouraged to try doing the choreography for the track themselves and share it on TikTok! As fans celebrated the release and give the challenge a try, the top worldwide trend topics on Twitter were swept by Chicken Noodle Soup, with leading topics including #ChickenNoodleSoup, #JHOPExBeckyG, #CNSChallenge, and Hoseok and Hobi (J-Hope’s real name and nickname).

According to reports by Soompi, Becky G and J-Hope’s mutual love of the original Chicken Noodle Soup brought them together for this new collaboration.The two singers previously hinted at the possibility of a collaboration on Twitter the day before, when Becky G cryptically wrote, “Soooo… #BeckyHasAnotherSecret.” After retweeting her post, J-Hope playfully responded through BTS’s official account, “Hey [Becky G], I have a secret, too…” He also hinted at the title of their new release by adding the hashtag #CNS. J-Hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup (featuring Becky G)—as well as the accompanying music video—was be released on September 27.

