THROWBACK: When Jaemin expressed his love for NCT fans; Said seeing Cizennies in concerts was ‘really moving’

We’re looking back at when NCT member Jaemin opened up about his love for fans in an interview with Allure Korea. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at February 2020 when NCT alum Jaemin spoke to Allure Korea and expressed his love for his fans and wanting to build a better way of communication with them. Jaemin in the past has expressed his love for his fans aka Cizennies several times. The idol also revealed that that is what led him to invest more time in another hobby--photography! Jaemin revealed that it was actually this desire to find new ways to communicate with fans that led him to take up photography as a way to connect.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about how I could convey to fans a little more quickly what we were up to behind the scenes,” he recalled, “and that’s how I ended up becoming interested in photography,” he told Allure.

Speaking more about meeting fans, he detailed how he loves meet ups with his Cizennies during the band’s live performances. “Seeing concert venues packed with our fans is really moving,” said the idol. “I’ve been taking the stage with the mindset of ‘Let’s enjoy this.’ If we get truly excited while performing on stage, then our fans get excited as well and enjoy our performances together with us. It definitely feels different when that happens.”

Twenty-three members, originating from six countries, within a supergroup spawning a collection of sub-units who sing in five different languages, so far. NCT is proving that the future of K-Pop stardom is expanding way beyond Korea.

Also Read: WATCH: NCT 127’s hypnotic and stunning MV teaser for Amoeba Culture collab titled SAVE

Share your comment ×