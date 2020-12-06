THROWBACK: When James Corden aka Papa Mochi had to pick his favourite between BTS’ Jimin & Harry Styles

We’re looking back at James Corden aka Papa Mochi special bond with BTS’ Jimin and the time where Alicia Keys asked him to pick his favourite between Jimin and Harry Styles.

Famed British TV host James Corden is known in K-Pop land for his close relationship with BTS. Some of his most famous content online are all with them. Through videos like Carpool Karaoke and Flinch with BTS, they’ve built a real friendship with each other. He’s even adopted Jimin as his son! In Carpool Karaoke, he pointed out how Jimin was called “mochi” by fans for his cute appearance. The idol gladly nicknamed James “Papa Mochi” while he became “Baby Mochi”. That’s why when James was asked to pick between famed singer Harry Styles and his very own Baby Mochi, Jimin, all eyes were on him!

On September 24, the host posted a snippet of The Late Late Show With James Corden where Alicia Keys asked him to either tell the truth or drink a questionable liquid on the portion of “Spill Your Guts”. The comment he had to react to was, “Both Harry Styles and BTS’s Jimin, better known in the show as ‘Baby Mochi’, are great friends of the show. Who is your favourite?”

As soon as Alicia Keys finished reading from the guide, James’s jaw dropped in surprise at the bold question. He explained that it was near impossible to answer: “This is like asking me to choose between my parents, man!” Instead of drinking the liquid before him, he answered honestly. He started with a disclaimer to all Harry Styles fans… “Look, I love Harry. I’ve loved him for a long long time.” After which he explained why he’d pick Jimin over anybody else. He said “I love my Baby Mochi. I’m a Papa Mochi and he’s a Baby Mochi.”

ALSO READ: James Corden has the SWEETEST words to say about BTS and the ARMY: They are only about doing something good

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×