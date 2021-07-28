THROWBACK: When Jang Ki Yong got candid about his transition from model to actor

We are looking back at October 2019 when Jang Ki Yong got candid about his career in a chat with GQ Korea! The former model spoke in length about his shift from model to an actor. Talking about his big-screen debut in The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos, the actor said: “I watched it twice at the press preview and once by myself,” he said. “It felt strange when I watched it alone. I went to the movie theatre, bought a movie ticket, and watched a movie that I appeared in. It was my first time experiencing it, so it felt fun and new.”

The actor has been working nonstop since appearing in the tvN drama “My Ahjussi” and will be filming a new movie soon. “I don’t want to rest,” he said. “I’ll be able to recharge by resting during my break, but I’m the type who gains energy by constantly moving as if I’m walking and running. So I gathered the courage to audition for ‘Go Back Couple‘ and ‘My Ahjussi’ when I got the chance.”

He explained, “I was really timid and introverted when I was young. I was a child who feared talking in front of others, and talking alone with someone like this was unimaginable. My personality slowly began to change after I stood in front of people as a model and while doing this job [as an actor].”

When asked about a project that was difficult but fun during every scene, Jang Ki Yong replied, “My first lead drama ‘Come and Hug Me‘ was that way. I played the role of a police officer who had a father who’s a psychopath, and it was physically and mentally difficult. But I was curious about the emotion of loving the daughter of someone who became a victim because of his father and reuniting with the monstrous father after becoming a police officer. It wasn’t easy, but I learned a lot while filming those scenes.”

As for transitioning from a model to a lead actor, Jang Ki Yong said, “I’m cool-headed when it comes to work. I have big ambitions as well. Even if [others] say that I did a good job, I usually tend to think that it wasn’t that good or that I could’ve done a better job. People ask me if it’s necessary to be that hard on myself, but this tendency makes it so I don’t settle for the present.” The actor even revealed that from time to time, he tells himself that he’s “doing a good job,” for a little motivation.

