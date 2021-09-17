THROWBACK: When Jason Derulo joined forces with EXO’s Lay and NCT 127

The name of the song says it all, and boy, what a song to get up and shimmy to! Let’s Shut Up & Dance, released in February 2019, has a dark, sexy vibe threading to it that was perfectly complemented by the fluid movements showcased throughout the music video. The K-pop-Western collab also took time to celebrate dances and dancers of all walks of life in a nod to how the artistry of dancing, much like music, in this case, rises above cultures. This paired wonderfully with the cinematic shots of different cities, from the tropical colourfulness of Jamaica to the downtown area of Seoul.

This first track features EXO’s Lay, NCT 127, and Jason Derulo. As previously shared by Jerry Greenberg, the head of 769 Entertainment and the former president of Michael Jackson’s label MJJ Music, the project honoured Michael Jackson’s immeasurable contributions to the world of dance as well as his celebration of diversity and inclusion through art. And let’s be honest, how could you have a tune to inspire people to get up and dance without the dance legends that are EXO’s Lay and NCT 127!

If you missed it, back in February 2019, Derulo spoke to Billboard about the collaboration and revealed “I was so excited about this collaboration,” Derulo said of Zhang, a member of the Chinese and South Korean boy band EXO, and NCT 127, a 10-member, Seoul-based boy group. “We come from totally different worlds, but I really, really love their talent.” Derulo has also collaborated with everyone from pop hitmakers like Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and David Guetta to Colombian superstar Maluma and country music king Luke Bryan.

ALSO READ: Aespa, TWICE, NCT & more to perform at MBC Music Festival; Girls’ Generation to host the star studded event